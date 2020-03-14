Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 1.57% of Capitala Finance worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

CPTA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 394,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Capitala Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

