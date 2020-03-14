Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,041 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period.

Shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $8.55. 20,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $9.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Company Profile

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

