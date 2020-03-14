Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.93% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 167,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

MCI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 42,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.