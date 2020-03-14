Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. 539,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,870. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.