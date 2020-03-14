Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of National Health Investors worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In other National Health Investors news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

NHI stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 978,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.1025 dividend. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.