Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,597 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 130,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 344,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 4,960,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

