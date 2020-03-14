Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 14,264,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,220. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders have bought 56,495 shares of company stock worth $2,249,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

