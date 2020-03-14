Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Alcentra Capital worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 222,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In other Alcentra Capital news, Director Edward Grebow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,641.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,300 shares of company stock worth $130,762. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alcentra Capital stock remained flat at $$8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Alcentra Capital Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

