Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Alcentra Capital worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 222,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Shares of Alcentra Capital stock remained flat at $$8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57.
Alcentra Capital Profile
Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.
