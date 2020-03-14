Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHCT traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,172. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.77 million, a P/E ratio of 103.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.35%.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

