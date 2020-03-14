Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DK traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,161,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $779.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Delek US from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

