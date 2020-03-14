Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 162.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQM. ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

SQM traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.