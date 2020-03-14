Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 15,178 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

PPR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,816. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $471,111.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,276,879 shares of company stock worth $42,114,243 over the last three months.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.