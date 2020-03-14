Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 16,315 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.40% of Solar Capital worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,181.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $785,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,187.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 79,750 shares of company stock worth $1,506,608. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

SLRC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 514,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $712.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.73. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

