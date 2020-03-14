Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 224,587 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,587 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.29% of RPC worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

NYSE:RES traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,992. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $422.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

