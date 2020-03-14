Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 25,149 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,149 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter worth $4,646,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $61,813.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,473,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,631 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $47,075.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,473,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,120 and have sold 31,656 shares valued at $264,458. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 181,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,895. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $212.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.

Oaktree Strategic Income Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

