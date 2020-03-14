Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 251,789 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 251,789 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 1.61% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.25. 291,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.71. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.57%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

