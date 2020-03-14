Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 3,217 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 114,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

TSLX stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.58.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

In other news, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

