Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 32,783 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

XHR traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $10.93. 1,273,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.