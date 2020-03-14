Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 6,665 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.43% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 135,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $738,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,811,044.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 6,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $96,775 and have sold 490,118 shares worth $2,665,342. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 982,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,508. The stock has a market cap of $553.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

