Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.63% of One Liberty Properties worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLP. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $188,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $358,086 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLP stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 125,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $424.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

