Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $143,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 165,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,864. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

