Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

Shares of NYSE VTA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 416,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,876. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

