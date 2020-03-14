Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in BCE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.28.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.67. 1,983,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6267 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

