Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of CVR Energy worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 2,649,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

