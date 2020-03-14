Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period.

NYSE:EFR traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 617,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Also, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 26,065 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $353,702.05. Insiders bought a total of 728,838 shares of company stock worth $9,866,038 in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

