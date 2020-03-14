Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,722. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 3.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.11.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

