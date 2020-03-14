Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 14,226 Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Theravance Biopharma worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Link Fund Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,459,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 949,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 259,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $24.84. 465,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,234. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

