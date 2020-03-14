Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 59,369 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,369 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Mplx by 38.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 768,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 215,331 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 31,611 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. 10,243,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $34.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.09%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

