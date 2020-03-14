Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 63,353 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,353 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. 385,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,108. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $329.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Securities started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

