Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $15.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,694,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,516. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.05. The company has a market capitalization of $345.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $151.54 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.27.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.