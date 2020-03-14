VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 35,688 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW traded up $10.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,796. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.38 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VMware from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

