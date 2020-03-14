Wagerr Trading 44.5% Lower Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Wagerr has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $9,042.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001254 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,560,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,180,748 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

