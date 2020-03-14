Walter S. Hulse III Buys 10,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) CFO Walter S. Hulse III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00.

NYSE OKE traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,264,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,721,000 after buying an additional 279,184 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ONEOK by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,173,000 after acquiring an additional 393,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,640,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

