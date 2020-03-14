WaykiChain (WICC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.87 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $25.87 million and $2.00 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.02241106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00198257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00111728 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

