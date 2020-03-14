Wedbush Boosts Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $52.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

