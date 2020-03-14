Wedbush Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $47.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Comerica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.15.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,213. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. Comerica has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

