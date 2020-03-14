Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target to $23.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.34.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,435,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.98. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Capital World Investors raised its position in Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $95,234,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $53,372,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

