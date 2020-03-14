WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Mdu Resources Group makes up 2.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned 0.09% of Mdu Resources Group worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 873,359 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

