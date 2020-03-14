WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires Shares of 3,775 Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Total by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $513,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,185,000 after acquiring an additional 424,948 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Total by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,047,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,465,801.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. 4,984,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,495. Total SA has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOT. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

