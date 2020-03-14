WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

RSP traded up $6.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.52. 2,483,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,970. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $82.73 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

