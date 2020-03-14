WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Cuts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded up $6.91 on Friday, hitting $108.35. 1,795,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $100.23 and a twelve month high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.