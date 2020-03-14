WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 2.9% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,484 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Waste Management by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 899,152 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $31,274,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.32. 5,124,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

