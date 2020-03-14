WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 89,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 372,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 204,470 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 296,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 294,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,216,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,093,797. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

