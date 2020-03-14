WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

BAC traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,910,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,432,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $210.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.