WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.37. 21,607,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

