WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock worth $17,414,246. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $15.81 on Friday, hitting $170.28. 32,950,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,559,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $154.34 and a one year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

