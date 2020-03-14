WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,536,000 after acquiring an additional 433,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,995,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $12.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.51. 3,674,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.00 and its 200-day moving average is $170.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

