WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

LH traded up $14.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.02. 2,072,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,614. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $134.13 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.63.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

