WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,670,000. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its stake in Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $102.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,214.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,190. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,421.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,323.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

