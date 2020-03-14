WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Invests $226,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 34,827,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,677,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

